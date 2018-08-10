Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Pakistan ODI player Hasan has ban extended to 4 years

Associated Press
NEWS
News
220   //    10 Aug 2018, 22:51 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An independent adjudicator has increased the spot-fixing ban on Shahzaib Hasan, who has represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 games, from one to four years.

In February, a Pakistan Cricket Board anti-corruption tribunal suspended the opening batsman and fined him 1 million rupees ($8,060) for violating three clauses of the PCB's code of conduct while playing for the Karachi Kings in the 2017 Pakistan Super League.

Hasan appealed the fine, while the PCB wanted a longer ban than one year.

"Our position was Shahzaib Hasan should be banned for more than a year because he had violated three clauses," the PCB's legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday. "Today our position was accepted."

The adjudicator, Justice Hamid Farooq, extended the 28-year-old Hasan's suspension and maintained his fine.

The three charges were: luring cricketers into a spot-fixing scam, not reporting approaches made to him by bookmakers, and hiding information regarding his contact with the bookmakers.

Hasan last represented Pakistan in a one-day international, and in the Twenty20 format, in 2010.

Associated Press
NEWS
India-Pakistan combined ODI XI featuring the active players
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Chandimal returns after ball-tampering ban, Big...
RELATED STORY
4 Cricketers you didn't know were once involved in...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Nepal's Rohit Kumar Paudel becomes fourth youngest...
RELATED STORY
Unbeatable ODI XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
ODI Run-Out XI
RELATED STORY
5 star players who have turned Pakistan into a formidable...
RELATED STORY
Best ODI XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Best Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Best ODI Players in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
| Today
ESX
GLO
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ESX VS GLO live score
| Today
SSX
KNT
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SSX VS KNT live score
| Today
HAM 151/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 155/2 (15.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 8 wickets
HAM VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us