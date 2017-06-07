India v Sri Lanka: Everything you need to know

Sri Lanka will have Angelo Mathews back for their clash with India, but the skipper would love Kumar Sangakkara to be playing as well.

by Omnisport News 07 Jun 2017, 21:16 IST

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews wishes Sri Lanka could call on Kumar Sangakkara for their ICC Champions Trophy match against holders India.

All-rounder Mathews will make a timely return from injury – albeit only as a specialist batsman – to lead his country at The Oval, with stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga having received a two-match ban for the team's slow over-rate in their defeat to South Africa.

On the eve of Thursday's match, Mathews was asked if he had been tempted to ask Sri Lanka legend Sangakkara – who retired from international cricket in 2015 – to make a comeback for this event given his stunning recent form for Surrey.

"I always asked him that," replied Mathews. "Even a couple days ago, I was asking him can you come and play for us in this game? He's been in absolute form. He's been in form ever since he started playing, to be honest.

"He's had a dream career, and it's unfortunate that we don't have him anymore, but he's always willing to help us. He's always having chats to us on how we should play on these conditions, especially. It's his home ground [for Surrey]."

While Sri Lanka were well beaten by South Africa in their opening group match, India thumped Pakistan at Edgbaston and will be strong favourites to claim another victory.

Sri Lanka fear Chamara Kapugedera could be ruled out of the tournament after he was injured in training, with Danushka Gunathilaka on standby to replace the middle-order batsman.

KEY PLAYERS:

After a lengthy spell away from international cricket due to injury, Rohit Sharma certainly did not look rusty as he struck 91 against Pakistan. The opener appeared all but certain to make a hundred before a mix-up with Virat Kohli saw him run out.

Lasith Malinga may not possess the same pace he once had, but the canny seamer remains one of the trickier bowlers to handle in limited-overs cricket. Against a formidable India batting line-up, Sri Lanka need their spearhead to shine.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

LAST ODI MEETING:

Mathews and Kohli each scored 139 not out when the teams last met, in November 2014. India ran out victors in Ranchi to complete a 5-0 series whitewash on home soil.

QUOTES:

"He's a real asset for Indian cricket. The kind of balance he brings to the team is priceless," – India captain Kohli heaps praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"There is a little bit of grass on the wicket as of now, but still there is a little bit of time, and we don't know whether they're going to cut the grass or not," – Mathews is not sure what to expect from the wicket at The Oval.

OPTA STATS:

- India have won 14 of their last 17 ODI matches against Sri Lanka.

- These sides have met on three previous occasions in the Champions Trophy, but two of the matches ended as no results.