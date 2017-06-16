Secret weapon Jadhav delights in Dhoni 'bond'

After his match-turning 2-22 for India against Bangladesh, Kedar Jadhav revealed how time with MS Dhoni is paying off with the ball.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 00:35 IST

Kedar Jadhav celebrates bowling Tamim Iqbal

Kedar Jadhav revealed telepathy between himself and MS Dhoni was key to his crucial cameo with the ball during India's rout of Bangladesh.

The Tigers were ticking along nicely in the middle overs of Thursday's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at Edgbaston with Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim well set in a century stand for the third wicket.

At 154-2 in the 28th over, Bangladesh had a score in excess of 300 in their sights but they reckoned without the occasional off-spin of Jadhav, whose 2-22 from six overs turned the match the way of the defending champions.

Jadhav bowled Tamim and had Mushfiqur caught at midwicket off a full toss as Bangladesh struggled to 264-7, before India cruised to a nine-wicket win to set up a final against fierce rivals Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday.

The moment India sealed their place in the final of #CT17!



Just listen to that noise! #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/G8j73PQXag — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

"I've been bowling in the nets and in previous series," Jadhav said. "Before this game I had six [ODI] wickets and most of them were pure batsmen, not like tail-enders or bowlers so I had that confidence that if a batsman tries to score a big shot against me he'll find it difficult.

"I don't practice [much] but since I've been in the India team I've been spending time with MS Dhoni and been trying to learn as much as I can from him and he provides all the knowledge he has.

"We look at each other and from the eyes only I know what he wants me to bowl so I try to bowl that delivery and most of the time it works.

"I feel my bowling is all about reading what the batsman is trying to do and when I want to execute something I'll be able to do that.

"It was one of those days where I could read them well and execute well and get them out."