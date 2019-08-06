49ers running back Jerick McKinnon activated from PUP list

Jerick McKinnon during his time with the Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon, who missed all of last season with a torn right ACL, has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Tuesday.

McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30million free-agent deal with the 49ers last offseason and was projected to be the team's top back before suffering the injury on September 1.

He opened training camp this year on the PUP list after suffering a setback in his rehab process when the surgically repaired knee flared up.

In four seasons with the Vikings, McKinnon had 474 carries for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 142 receptions for 421 yards and five TDs.

Before his injury, McKinnon was projected to be a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield after making 51 catches in 2017.

Now he joins a crowded running-back picture in San Francisco.

Third-year back Matt Breida stepped up to fill the void McKinnon's injury left in 2018, rushing for 814 yards (5.3 per carry) and three touchdowns.

The team also signed free agent Tevin Coleman, who had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage (800 rushing) for the Atlanta Falcons last year with nine combined touchdowns. Raheem Mostert, who impressed before breaking his arm in November, is also in the mix.

San Francisco begin their preseason on Saturday at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers' regular-season opener sees them visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8.