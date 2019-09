Aaron Rodgers on Packers' offense: 'It's time for us to do our part'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed a perfect start to the season but star quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes there is room for improvement.

Green Bay boast a 3-0 NFL record after Sunday's 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

However, Rodgers said the Packers' offense must step up ahead of Thursday's showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's time for us to do our part on offense," Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday. "Moving forward, we're going to play a stretch of really good football teams. At some point, we can't expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been, but at some point, the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays."

Green Bay enter Week 4 averaging 19.3 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL this season.

Rodgers ranks 23rd in passing yards (674) and has thrown four touchdowns through three games.

"We've never wanted to just manage the football game around here," Rodgers said. "The standards are very high for us. We've got to play a lot better on offense. We've played some good defenses, no doubt about it, but the standard and expectations are very high here, and we haven't met them on offense."

The Packers' defense has been stellar this season, though, allowing just 11.7 points per contest. This is second to reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots, who have allowed just 5.7 points per game.

Regardless, Rodgers wants the Packers to be at their best in the coming weeks. They will host the Eagles (1-2) before travelling to the Dallas Cowboys on October 6.

"We've got a great opportunity in front of us to go 4-0 and get a little bit of rest," Rodgers said. "We’re feeling good about where we're at. But offensively, we'd like to be feeling a little bit better."