Antonio Brown says he will not play in the NFL again

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown said he has no intention of resuming his career in the NFL after being released by the New England Patriots on Friday.

The 31-year-old - who was also released by the Oakland Raiders earlier this month - spent just 11 days with the Patriots and was let go after multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced.

Brown's former personal trainer accused him of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, while a second unidentified woman has also made allegations of sexual misconduct.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Brown, who was only traded to the Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, wrote on Twitter that he was now done with the league having missed out on millions of dollars following his recent releases.

​"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !" Brown wrote.

Brown then proceeded to take aim at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Steelers team-mate Ben Roethlisberger and Hall of Fame wide receiver Shannon Sharpe in a further series of tweets.

Earlier this year, Kraft was one of 25 men charged after an investigation by police into human trafficking in Florida. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and the case is yet to go to trial.

​"Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly," Brown said on Twitter.

The wide receiver then tweeted a screenshot of a story regarding a sexual assault allegation against Roethlisberger, his ex-quarterback, who served a four-game suspension in 2010 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Georgia nightclub. Roethlisberger was not charged by authorities.

"4 games for Big Ben crazy world I'm done with it​," Brown wrote.

Brown also tweeted a screenshot of a 2010 news story regarding a sexual assault allegation against Sharpe, who has been critical of Brown's behaviour in his role as a TV pundit. The allegations against Sharpe were later recanted.

Writing on Twitter, Brown said: "Shannon Sharp [sic] the funny guy on TV still after this".