×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barkley on Beckham trade: I was sad to see him go

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Mar 2019, 05:08 IST
Barkley-Saquon-Beckham-Odell-USNews-031919-ftr-getty
Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.

Saquon Barkley has admitted he was sad to see "big brother" Odell Beckham Jr. leave the New York Giants.

In a surprising move, the Giants traded the star wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two drafts picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Barkley, who is set to enter his second season as the Giants starting running back, hopes his former team-mate thrives with his new team.

"I was sad to see him go," Barkley revealed in an interview with NJ Advance Media. “But, hopefully he continues to have a great career there in Cleveland.”

Barkley said he spoke with Beckham shortly after the deal was announced.

"We talked over Facetime, he had just been traded, so I don't think he was really happy about it," he said.

“He just gave me some advice about how to handle stuff in the league. He was the same old big brother to me that he’s always been.”

Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie last season after being selected with the second pick in the 2018 draft.

"I have to grow as a leader more," Barkley said. "Whether it’s being a vocal leader or leading by example, it's a team effort.

Advertisement

"We have to have other players grow as leaders, continue to believe in each other."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Browns hope Beckham trade will 'awaken this sleeping giant'
RELATED STORY
An offer we couldn't refuse - Giants GM Gettleman breaks silence over Beckham trade
RELATED STORY
Did They Strike Gold(en)?: Will Golden Tate help the Giants fill the post-OBJ void?
RELATED STORY
NFL: How Dave Gettleman's Guidance is Dragging the Giants in the Wrong Direction
RELATED STORY
Odell Beckham Jr. to miss Colts game
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Winners and Losers Through the First Phase
RELATED STORY
Recapping the 2018/19 NFL season
RELATED STORY
Beckham continues to miss Giants practice with quad injury
RELATED STORY
Top 10 running backs in the 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Why the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't lose the Antonio Brown Trade
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us