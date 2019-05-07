Beckham wants to turn Browns into new Patriots

Patriots icon Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr caused quite a stir at the 2019 Met Gala in Manhattan this week with his unusual wardrobe, but his comments raised even more eyebrows.

Wide receiver Beckham was dealt by the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in March and is targeting a big season.

The Brownsstar expressed his excitement about the hype around Cleveland after the team bolstered their roster with a several star-studded additions to throttle their offseason, saying this could even be a dynasty in the making.

Perennial champions the New England Patriots have set the benchmark.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots," Beckham told GQ.

What u don’t understand !!!!!! I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Beckham also praised his new quarterback, second-year gunslinger Baker Mayfield, saying he has high hopes after he set the rookie record for touchdown passes (27) last season.

"I would say he's next, but I feel like he's now," Beckham said. "He's Brett Favre - he's going to be a Hall of Famer."

While he did not go into detail about his departure from New York, Beckham was candid about his final weeks with the Giants, saying he started to feel "something in my gut."

"I just wasn't very happy," he added. "It just became not the right fit."

Beckham said he is now "probably the happiest I've ever been in my life" in Cleveland.

The 26-year-old spent five seasons with the Giants after they selected him 12th overall in the 2014 draft. The three-time Pro Bowl selection compiled 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games with New York.