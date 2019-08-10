Brown has gone 'radio silent' on the Oakland Raiders, reports suggest

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 10 Aug 2019, 01:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown's time with the Oakland Raiders has gotten off to an interesting start.

He started training camp on the non-football injury list, and it was later reported that he had frostbite from a cryotherapy machine after using it "without the proper footwear".

The situation appears to only have gotten worse from there as Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI reports the former Steeler has gone "radio silent" and the Raiders have "zero clue where he is or what the progress of the foot injury is".

Brown reportedly saw a foot specialist earlier this week and has been considered day to day as he recovers, though the team has not publicly commented on the receiver's status yet.

This @renfrowhunter catch is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/QXATUMIhMl — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 8, 2019

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has previously expressed frustration with Brown's absence at the start of training camp.

Brown, who on Friday reportedly filed a grievance against the NFL in an attempt to keep wearing a helmet model that is now banned, was traded from the Steelers to Oakland in March.

He led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 15 and finished with more than 1,200 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive season.

The Raiders open their preseason on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.