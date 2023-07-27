Camille Kostek’s vineyard ballerina look has Olivia Dunne fawning over SI Swimsuit model

Model Camille Kostek often shares different fashion looks on her Instagram page. The Sports Illustrated model will share her glam looks as well as a comfortable travel look. Her most recent fashion inspiration has her followers obsessed.

Kostek posted a series of photos of herself attending an event at the Wolfer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York. In the photos, she is seen in a white long-sleeve cropped top with a flowing white shirt. In one of the photos, she accessorizes the outfit with a pair of sunglasses. She captioned the photos by saying that she was a 'vineyard ballerina.'

She’s a vineyard ballerina.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her Instagram post has received nearly 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours. One of the comments on the post was from LSU gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne. The gymnast, who has over four million Instagram followers of her own, commented on the post by using the emoji with heart eyes. Clearly, Dunne was also a fan of Kostek's 'vineyard ballerina' look.

She was attending an event at the vineyard that appears to have been hosted by Victoria's Secret. The lingerie brand was tagged in her post. She is currently partnered with the brand and has shared posts about their new fragrances.

How long have Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski been dating?

Camille Kostek and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski first met when he played for the New England Patriots in 2013. He has been with the team for three seasons and she was a rookie cheerleader for the Patriots. Since it was frowned upon for players to date cheerleaders, the former tight end was coy about how he pursued her.

While both were attending a team event, he passed his phone number to a teammate who ensured that she received it. The two kept their relationship private for multiple years until they went "Instagram official" in 2015.

"I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again."

It wasn't until 2016 when they attended Nickelodeon's "Kids Choice Awards" that they went red carpet official. The couple is now nearing nearly 10 years together.