Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaking pre-season tradition, will play first quarter of opener

09 Aug 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will see playing time during the Kansas City Chiefs' pre-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters that his plan is to have Mahomes play the entire first quarter, followed by back-up quarterbacks Chad Henne, rookie Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

The move is a bit unusual, given coaches generally prefer to sit their starting quarterback for pre-season games to avoid risking injury. Reid, however, has been known to play his starting quarterbacks.

He started Donovan McNabb for a series or two when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles and only took McNabb out only if the offense scored a touchdown on the first series.

Henne is slated to play the second quarter, while Litton will play in the third and undrafted rookie Shurmur will play the fourth quarter, according to a CBS Sports report.



Generally speaking, action is very limited for a starting quarterback who plays in the fourth quarter. In the 2018 pre-season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw just 44 passes, while New Orleans Saints signal caller Drew Brees played in just one pre-season game.

Mahomes, 23, threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, leading the team to the AFC Championship while he was also named the NFL MVP.

#ChiefsCamp was taken up a notch today pic.twitter.com/hmVKN7HFpz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 8, 2019