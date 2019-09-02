Christian Wade, Valentine Holmes join practice squads in NFL

Christian Wade and Valentine Holmes have each landed on practice squads.

The two international NFL players did not make the initial roster cuts for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets respectively, but will be able to continue to develop their games.

Wade, a running back and former rugby star, however, will not be eligible to make the team's active roster.

He will be a practice squad player just through the 2019 season, Buffalo announced on Sunday.

Christian Wade’s fam joined him for his practice squad signing today! #GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OA9h3Cj4jw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 1, 2019

Holmes, an ex-rugby league star who starred in the NRL, will stay in New York for the season.

Like Wade, Holmes will only be with the team through the upcoming season and not be eligible to move up.

He did impress during the preseason with eight receptions for 85 yards.

We have signed the following players to the practice squad:

OL Calvin Anderson

OL Ben Braden

CB Kyron Brown

QB Luke Falk

LB Jamey Mosley

WR Jeff Smith

RB Valentine Holmes — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2019

The two are among the four players in this year's NFL International Player Pathway Program.