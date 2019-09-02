×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Christian Wade, Valentine Holmes join practice squads in NFL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    02 Sep 2019, 04:28 IST
wade-christian-09012019-getty-ftr.jpg
Christian Wade

Christian Wade and Valentine Holmes have each landed on practice squads.

The two international NFL players did not make the initial roster cuts for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets respectively, but will be able to continue to develop their games.

Wade, a running back and former rugby star, however, will not be eligible to make the team's active roster.

He will be a practice squad player just through the 2019 season, Buffalo announced on Sunday.

Holmes, an ex-rugby league star who starred in the NRL, will stay in New York for the season.

Like Wade, Holmes will only be with the team through the upcoming season and not be eligible to move up.

He did impress during the preseason with eight receptions for 85 yards.

The two are among the four players in this year's NFL International Player Pathway Program.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us