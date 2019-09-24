Darnold says Jets are 'going to go on a little run' after he returns

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 24 Sep 2019, 06:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold believes the New York Jets can be competitive.

The 22-year-old quarterback has been sidelined with mono and New York have been blown out in both of the games he has missed.

Darnold addressed the team's struggles when he met with reporters on Monday.

"I think, for me, I'm just going to go in there and control what I can control. Obviously, we need to fix some details at other spots as well, we're not blind to that," Darnold told a news conference.

"It's just about going out there in practice, in the meeting rooms, in walkthrough and not being shy about it either, not being worried about anyone's feelings. It's about getting this stuff right and we're going to get it right. It's just a matter of time.

"We're going to go on a little run here. It's going to be fun, but it's going to take a lot of work. I know a lot of the guys on the team are willing to put in that work."

The Jets will have a bye week before facing the Eagles in Philadelphia on October 6.

Darnold said previously he was hoping to be back on the field for that game.

Advertisement

"Even if everything was great and we were 3-0, I'd want to be out there helping the team," Darnold said. "For me, as a competitor, I've always wanted to go out there and help my team win, so I'm anxious to do that and get healthy as fast as I can."

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell also expects the team to bounce back from their slow start.

"It's a team thing, it's not just the quarterback," Bell said on Monday. "Football is a game of three phases. It's offense, defense, and special teams, right?

"Offensively we've got to get better. Regardless of if Sam is in the game or not we've got to protect him. We've still got to make plays on the outside. We've got to just clean up the little things and we'll be fine."

The Jets will enter their matchup against Philadelphia with an 0-3 record.