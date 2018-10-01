Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Davis makes leaping catch to give Titans OT win over Eagles

News
8   //    01 Oct 2018, 02:59 IST
Davis-Corey-USNews-093018-ftr-getty
Corey Davis

Corey Davis' first career touchdown catch gave the Tennessee Titans an overtime victory against reigning NFL Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota received a snap as the Titans trailed the Eagles 23-20 with 17 seconds remaining in overtime.

He dropped back and lofted a pass to Davis, who jumped and pulled down the ball in the end zone to secure a 26-23 Titans win.

The Eagles (2-2) took a 17-3 lead when star quarterback Carson Wentz – who was 33 of 50 for 348 yards and two TDS – connected with Alshon Jeffery for a 16-yard touchdown on the first drive after half-time.

But, the Titans (3-1) scored 17 unanswered points before Philadelphia kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Davis finished the game with a career-high nine catches for 161 yards and the score. Mariota threw for two touchdowns and added another on the ground.

The Titans selected Davis with the fifth pick in the 2017 draft. He tallied 34 catches for 375 yards and no scores as a rookie.

