Dickerson hoping Barkley falls short of breaking his records

Eric Dickerson is desperate for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to fall short of breaking his records.

Barkley has received a lot of attention during his rookie season and has broken several records along the way.

He is inching closer to a few more milestones in his first year in the NFL, but one person who is not rooting for him is Hall of Fame running back Dickerson.

"Hell no!" Dickerson told TMZ Sports. "When you have records, you don't want 'em broken. When you get to my age, you want to hold on to them as long as you can."

Dickerson, 58, admitted he loves Barkley and thinks he is a great player, but he just is not ready for someone else to top him in the league's record books.

Earlier in the season, Dickerson said Barkley had "no chance" of breaking his records.

Barkley has already accumulated 1,753 yards from scrimmage, which is 459 yards shy of Dickerson's rookie record.

He also has 12 games with 100 yards from scrimmage - one game short of tying Dickerson's rookie-best tally.

Dickerson spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams after they selected him with the second overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft.

He had nearly five seasons with the Rams before landing in Indianapolis, then back in Los Angeles with the Raiders and finally finishing out his career with a season at the Atlanta Falcons.

Dickerson is a six-time Pro Bowl player, a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection, the NFL's 1986 Offensive Player of the Year and the 1983 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Four times he led the NFL in rushing: 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1988. Dickerson was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.