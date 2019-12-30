'I'm going to be the best' – Winston backs himself despite making unwanted NFL history

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston insisted "I'm going to be the best" despite making unwanted NFL history against the Atlanta Falcons.

Winston became the first player to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season as the Buccaneers ended their campaign with a 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons.

Buccaneers QB Winston joined the dubious 30-30 club after he was pick-sixed by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on the first play of overtime in Tampa on Sunday.

Winston's future is up in the air with his rookie contract expiring but the 25-year-old – who became the eighth quarterback in league history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season – is not concerned about interceptions possibly costing him a place on the Buccaneers' roster in 2020.

"I'm confident in my abilities... I know I'm going to fix my mistakes. I know that for a fact."



: QB Jameis Winston

"That's the last thing on my mind," Winston told reporters. "I'm focused on how I can get better. I know if I eliminate those, I'm going to be the best. Bar none. You'd better check your sheet."

Winston – the number one pick in the 2015 draft – said: "If you look at the numbers, I'm balling. I've got to stop giving the ball to the other team. It's not a trick question. I know if I eliminate those [interceptions], I'm going to be the best, bar none."

With Winston set to become a free agent, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians added: "You look at it and there's so much good and so much outright terrible. We got to weigh that and see what happens."

On the loss, Arians said: "It smells as bad as it could possibly smell and it'll smell that way for a long time.

"I think an overtime loss, giving the ball away for a touchdown? I can't think of anything worse.''