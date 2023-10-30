Is there a ManningCast tonight? Week 8 Raiders-Lions Monday Night Football schedule explored

ManningCast has become a big hit among football fans. The show stars iconic NFL quarterbacks and brothers, Eli and Peyton Manning, who cover the games on Monday Night Football with an alternative broadcast. The Super Bowl-winning brothers are also accompanied by special guests during the show to add a different perspective on the game.

As we're about to draw curtains on Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, football fans are curious to learn whether ManningCast will air for the Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday, Oct. 30.

Unfortunately, there will be no ManningCast for the Lions vs. Raiders Week 8 game. But, fans can still watch the game live on ABC and ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's all you need to know about the highly-anticipated MNF contest:

Game : Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders

: Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Stadium : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Date : Monday, Oct. 30

: Monday, Oct. 30 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will serve as the commentators for the Lions-Raiders game on ABC and ESPN while Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the crunch contest.

The Lions are leading the NFC North with a 5-2 record heading into Week 9. Jared Goff and co. will be looking to get back to winning ways after a heavy 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are third in the AFC West with a 3-4 record. Josh McDaniels' side will hope to get its season back on track after a rather wayward start.

ManningCast schedule for 2023 NFL season

Eli Manning (L) and Peyton Manning

Although there isn't any ManningCast for Week 8, fans don't have to wait too long to watch Eli and Peyton Manning resume their alternate commentary for football games. The brothers will return to MNF in Week 9 for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game.

Here's a look at the ManningCast episodes that will air for the remainder of the 2023 NFL campaign:

Week 9: Chargers vs. Jets (November 6)

Week 10: Broncos vs. Bills (November 13)

Week 11: Eagles vs. Chiefs (November 20)

Week 13: Bengals vs. Jaguars (December 4)

Week 15: Chiefs vs. Patriots (December 18)

Wild Card Weekend: TBD vs. TBD (January 15, 2024)