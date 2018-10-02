Jaguars RB Fournette out indefinitely with hamstring issue

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 02 Oct 2018, 05:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette will be sidelined again with a hamstring injury and it remains unclear how much time the Jacksonville Jaguars running back will miss.

The 23-year-old re-injured his hamstring and left the Jaguars' matchup with the New York Jets in the first half. He recorded 30 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught one pass before he exited the game.

Fournette was replaced by T.J. Yeldon, who had two total touchdowns in the Jaguars' 31-12 victory over New York.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday that he is not sure how long Fournette will be out.

"Believe me, if I knew exactly what the deal was and I could tell you – three [games], six, 10, IR, whatever – I would," Marrone said (via ESPN). "I just don't know. Those injuries are tough.

"There's a thing that's just pulling at it ... It's legit. There is something there, and we've just got to do everything we can to get that out. That whatever thing is that feels like it catches. That's all I know."

Marrone said after the Jaguars' win he was concerned about Fournette's recurring injury.

"Any time you come back and you get ready to go and all of a sudden you get injured again it's not a good sign," Marrone said.

Fournette originally hurt his hamstring in Jacksonville's season-opening 20-15 win against the New York Giants. He missed the team's next two games with the injury.