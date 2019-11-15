Mahomes puts injury concerns behind him ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Nov 2019, 06:20 IST SHARE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes said he is feeling great physically ahead of Monday's NFL showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It has been a difficult season for reigning MVP and Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, who has dealt with ankle and knee issues.

Mahomes returned from a two-game absence due to a dislocated right kneecap as the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 35-32 last week.

With the Chiefs (6-4) preparing to face the Chargers (4-6) in Mexico City, Mahomes told reporters on Thursday: "Just being able to not have to worry about the ankle or not worry about the knee and just being able to go out there and play football the way that I've played it my whole career so far.

"Just going out there and being able to play the game, do the things I've grown [accustomed] to doing, scrambling and doing all that different type of stuff and coming out healthy was definitely a positive sign.''

Blake Bell and Alex Okafor did not practice today.



Mitch Schwartz was limited.https://t.co/WGHOUOLyBC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 14, 2019

Mahomes, who was 36 of 50 for 446 yards and three touchdowns in Week 10, added: "The moment I got out on that field and you kind of get your mind off of it and you're just able to focus on what you need to focus on in order to have success as a team, I think that was kind of the moment for me.

"I think pregame and throughout the week and you're trying to push it to kind of see what you can do and what you can't do. When I got out on that field, I realised I was good to go and everything I had done with the trainers and doctors had prepared me for the game.''