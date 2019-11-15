×
Mayfield slams Garrett over 'inexcusable' Rudolph fight

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2019, 10:50 IST
MylesGarrett-cropped
Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield slammed Cleveland Browns team-mate Myles Garrett for his "inexcusable" attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet before swinging it and hitting the QB in the head late in the Browns' 21-7 win in the NFL on Thursday.

Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey then aimed kicks and punches at Garrett in an incident that marred the end of the Browns' victory.

Mayfield, who helped the Browns improve to 4-6, criticised Garrett for his actions and the Browns QB expects his team-mate to be suspended.

"It's inexcusable. I don't care rivalry or not, we can't do that," he told Fox.

"That's kind of the history of what's been going on here lately, hurting yourself and that's just endangering the other team.

"It's inexcusable, he knows that, I hope he does now, it's tough, we'll see."

Mayfield added: "I don't think there's anything in that moment I can really say to calm them down.

"The reality is he's going to get suspended, we don't know how long and that hurts our team.

"We can't do that, we can't continue to hurt this team, it's inexcusable."

The Browns made it back-to-back wins and are third in the AFC North, behind the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) and Steelers (5-5).

