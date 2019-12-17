Michael Thomas: Record-breaking Drew Brees can still do 'so much more'

Michael Thomas believes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still has "so much more that he can do" after breaking the NFL record for most passing touchdowns on Monday.

The 40-year-old threw four touchdowns in the 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, with the third of those seeing Brees surpass Peyton Manning's all-time haul of 539.

Brees failed to reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his New Orleans career last season and, having missed five games this time around due to injury, he may not reach 3,000 in the 2019 regular season.

Yet Thomas is adamant the veteran is not winding down in the likely latter days of his career.

"That [record] is a blessing for him, but he's not done," Thomas told reporters.

"There is so much more that he can do. He's an incredible leader.

"We just follow his lead and we follow everything that he has."

Brees completed a remarkable 29 of his 30 passing attempts on Monday and 12 of those completions went to wide receiver Thomas.

Drew Brees of the @Saints went 20-for-21 in the first half tonight.



He's the only NFL player in the last 25 years to complete 20+ passes in the first half with one or fewer incompletions.#Saints — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 17, 2019

That took his tally for the season to 133, just 10 short of Marvin Harrison's record for the most receptions in a single season.

While Thomas may soon become a record-breaker too, all the focus on Monday was on Brees' latest milestone, which came in front of some of the team-mates alongside whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.

"I think it's great that his peers were here," added head coach Sean Payton.

"I mean, he has a lot of peers though, right? When you play this long, we call him Benjamin Button!

"There's been a number of other milestones and I think it's still about winning.

"It's a fluid record, though. There's still another quarterback in New England [Tom Brady]."

Brady has thrown 538 touchdowns, three fewer than Brees.