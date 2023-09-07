Chiefs CEO drops major update on if Travis Kelce is playing tonight vs Lions in Week 1 opener 

The Kansas City Chiefs were handed a major blow early this week when head coach Andy Reid announced that Kelce had suffered a knee injury in practice.

Reid told reporters that the superstar tight end was in doubt to feature in this week's NFL season opener against the Lions. However, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt went right the other way on Good Morning Football on the eve of the game.

Hunt told GMFB:

"I wouldn't bet against him [Travis Kelce] being on the field tonight."

What happened to Travis Kelce?

The two-time Super Bowl champion hyperextended his knee in practice ahead of their Week 1 showdown against the resurgent Detroit Lions.

Eagles star Jason Kelce said on his podcast, New Heights, this week:

"I know he's got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can that down, you know, he's gonna have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now, and his knee is fine."

As things stand, both Jason Kelce and Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt appear fairly optimistic about Travis Kelce playing tonight against the Lions.

Jason Kelce added:

"It's about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it's in a spot that's rubbing all the time. And that can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things, but I think he's gonna be good to go. I really do."

Who will be the Chiefs' backup TE if Travis Kelce doesn't play tonight?

Per the Chiefs' depth chart for the 2023 NFL season, Noah Gray will likely slot into the TE position to start the season. Blake Bell is listed as TE3 for the year.

However, it appears that the odds of Kelce playing Week 1 against the Lions are on the up after Jason Kelce and Clark Hunt's comments.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is also set to suit up for the season opener, giving Andy Reid more options to choose from on offense.

