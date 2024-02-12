Fans compare Kylie Kelce's understated Super Bowl fit to Taylor Swift's dad Scott's all-out Chiefs gear

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce sat in the same suite to cheer for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their Super Bowl LVIII victory. Also in attendance was Swift's dad, Scott, who looked thrilled to attend the Super Bowl.

Scott decked out in Kansas City Chiefs apparel, including a t-shirt, jacket and hat. A video of Scott Swift walking up to Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce in the suite circulated on X.

In comparison to Scott Swift's head-to-toe Chiefs gear, Kylie wore a Cincinnati Bearcats jacket and a t-shirt that had the tight end's famous quote of "Alright nah" printed on the front.

As for her husband, Jason Kelce chose red and yellow plaid overalls and a Chiefs t-shirt for his Super Bowl look.

The comments on social media from fans enjoyed Kylie Kelce's nod to her brother-in-law. Others thought it was hilarious that Scott Swift, whose NFL loyalty has been questioned the last few months, was in all Chiefs' gear.

Is Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, a Chiefs fan?

Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating last summer, Scott Swift was known to support the Philadelphia Eagles. The Swift family is originally from the Philadelphia area and the family's NFL loyalty was naturally with the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has even stated in the past that he has known the Swift family since his time in Philadelphia and that they attended Eagles' games.

However, that has changed since the start of the 2023 NFL season. Scott Swift was first seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard with his "The Eras Tour" credentials in November when Travis Kelce attended a concert in Argentina.

"I’m a football fan — of all teams. Andy Reid used to coach the Eagles,” Scott Swift to Page Six

Scott Swift recently told Page Six that he's a fan of the NFL in general. He also stated that he is a great fan of Andy Reid and will continue to support and cheer for the head coach.