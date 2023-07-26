IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes enjoys fun day in with baby Bronze, Sterling

Brittany Mahomes spent yet another fun day with her two children. The mother of two shared adorable pictures and videos of Sterling and Bronze.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife and children have been traveling for the past month. The family went on to spend relaxing days in Hawaii and went on a trek to the Yellowstone National Park. Now that training camp will start soon, the family has come back to Kansas City.

While in Kansas City, the family is back to its usual routine. Brittany shared videos and pictures of her daughter and son. In one of the videos, where she held baby Bronze, she wrote:

"Getting one kid to bed on time actually, this is a miracle."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

In another video, Sterling was seen brushing her mom's hair and styling it. Then the two-year-old daughter of Patrick Mahomes peacefully played with her toys while her mother recorded her moves.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

During bath time, Brittany also showed her fans the toy her daughter has been loving these days.

Brittany Mahomes received an overwhelming amount of love from fans

Recently, Netflix came out with a documentary series called Quarterback, which followed three NFL quarterbacks and their journeys. One of the quarterbacks the series focused on was the two-time Super Bowl winner, Patrick Mahomes.

Along with recording his journey within the football space, the series also focused on his off-field endeavors, mostly his family. The show focused on how Patrick and Brittany's relationship developed from the time they were teenagers.

After Mahomes suffered an ankle injury last season, his wife was heard saying:

"He means he’s about to play a d*mn game. Has he lost his mind?”

It did a good job of showing how supportive of a partner the former soccer player is. It was also successful at changing the narrative that social media had of Brittany.

Through the show, fans could see a new side of Brittany. Compliments and praise poured in after people tuned in to watch it.