Jackson Mahomes was arrested two weeks after he was charged with sexual battery. The incident, which occurred in a restaurant in Kansas City in February, had been under investigation. On Wednesday, more details emerged from the incident.

But, YouTuber Mikerophone has seen and heard enough from Jackson. On his YouTube Channel on Wednesday, Mikerophone said that he thought that the details of the incident were terrible. He also felt that Jackson Mahomes saying that he was 'bullied' in his TikTok profile was uncalled for. Saying that he has essentially brought this all on himself.

"Williams's TikTok bio before we even start this is actually something I tweeted out on my Twitter page because I think it's important to highlight when individuals are playing victim. Jackson Mahomes famously has in his TikTok bio, 'sup I get bullied a lot but I'm still here'".

Mikerophone continued:

"Originally Jackson was known for being Patrick's eccentric brother that did silly little TikTok dances in an attempt to siphon clout off of his big bro. He decided to quit playing basketball which he was very talented at athletically, so he could mooch off of his big brother.

"Which, respectfully I don't think there's anything wrong with that if you want to do that and at the very minimum, you try to make your brother's life easier. You study marketing, maybe try to learn how to manage the Patrick Mahomes brand a little bit, that's one thing. But, doing anything you possibly can to get views on your TikTok page and not knowing any boundaries whatsoever is a little cringy."

The YouTuber then went on to say that at first Jackson just did silly TikTok dances that everyone thought were annoying. But, it has now escalated to a point where he seems to be going out of his way to be annoying.

He said that by going to school for marketing, he could have learned how to help Patrick Mahomes run his brand. But instead, he uses every opportunity to use his brother's name for his clout.

Jackson Mahomes granted bond modification in latest court hearing

Jackson Mahomes was in court on Tuesday, just one day after he celebrated his 23rd birthday. The social media influencer was in court to ask the judge for a modification to his original bond regulations. He will now be allowed to speak to three of the four people who are listed as witnesses to the assault that occurred back in February.

Emily Rittman KCTV5 @EmilyRittman



He previously posted a $100,000 bond. A judge ruled Mahomes can have contact with three of four witnesses he requested permission to contact.



Updates on Jackson Mahomes and his attorney did not comment today following a bond motion hearing.He previously posted a $100,000 bond. A judge ruled Mahomes can have contact with three of four witnesses he requested permission to contact.Updates on @KCTV5 4,6 PM Jackson Mahomes and his attorney did not comment today following a bond motion hearing. He previously posted a $100,000 bond. A judge ruled Mahomes can have contact with three of four witnesses he requested permission to contact.Updates on @KCTV5 4,6 PM https://t.co/rWMtQ3KphM

The judge told Jackson that, while he is allowed to communicate with the three individuals, they aren't allowed to speak about the impending case. The fourth witness is still not allowed contact with him as she is the former stepdaughter of the victim.

Jackson was seen leaving the Johnson County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon with his lawyer but would not comment.

