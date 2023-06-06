While Patrick Mahomes had a great time at the White House in Washington, his mother, Randi Mahomes, encountered an uncomfortable situation back home in Texas.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's mother was at a grocery store in Tyler, Texas, and felt unsafe.

Randi Mahomes had just entered the store and saw a man carrying a gun, which was attached to his belt. This made her uncomfortable, forcing her to leave the store in a jiffy. Randi tweeted:

Yesterday at the grocery store there was a man with his son that had a hand gun on his belt…. And honestly i wasn’t sure if i felt a bit safer or afraid.. so i went home fast. Sad the world we live in.. 🙏🏽

Twitter users were quick to show their support for Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, following her awful experience at the grocery store.

Don’t know how well trained they are or if they lose their tempers quickly.

Patrick Mahomes and several NFL players are vocal about guns, mass shootings

Texas, where Randi Mahomes stays, has seen some brutal mass shootings taking place in recent times. Right from the one in Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were victims to the very recent one in Allen, which reportedly claimed eight people's lives.

NFL players have time and again voiced their views on this sensitive matter. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Robert Griffin III, former Washington Commanders QB, were fuming during the Uvalde mass shooting and took to Twitter to call it as it was an act of 'Terrorism'.

Robert Griffin III tweeted:

"Black people are being gunned down at the grocery store. Asian Americans are being gunned down at Church. Little children are being gunned down at school. How can we fight terrorism abroad when we can't even identify it in our own back yard. Call it what it is. TERRORISM."

Patrick Mahomes sent prayers to the families affected:

"Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas "🙏🏽

During the recent shooting in Allen, even Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who played for Allen High School expressed his anger, grief, and disbelief.

If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



Going by the technical definition of a mass shooting, which classifies any incident with more than or equal to four death, there have been over 200 mass shootings in the US, in 2023 alone, as per BBC. In the past three years, this number is around 600, accounting for two a day on average.

