Patrick Mahomes spills on secret 'sauce' to long-term relationship with wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are high school sweethearts. The couple met while both were student-athletes in high school and have been together ever since.

Mahomes was recently a guest on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast and discussed various aspects of his life. From the Kansas City Chiefs' success, his love for ketchup, Tom Brady, and he was even asked for some relationship advice.

Logan Paul asked the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback what the secret to his and Brittany's successful relationship is:

LP – "Can we get the secret to long-term love, that's the one question I want to ask you what's the, if you had one tip, the sauce to bring that relationship from the three-year mark to the to the 10-year mark, what is it?"

Mahomes responded by talking about their connection and how they are truly best friends. He said that is what makes their relationship even better is that their shared love of sports allows them to support each other on a higher level.

PM - "I think what helps me is, she’s my best friend, so it's my best friend like legit we have the same interests, she loves sports, she's into it, y'all can see her on the sidelines, she's into the games and I think you guys [have] got to realize sometimes you're going to be wrong even when you're not wrong."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been together since 2013. They got engaged in August 2020 and married in Hawaii in March 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sterling in February 2021 and their second child, a son named Bronze in November 2022.

Patrick Mahomes wants his kids to follow in wife Brittany's footsteps

While on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Patrick Mahomes was asked by Logan Paul's co-host Speed, about his two children and their athletic endeavors. Speed wanted to know how Patrick Mahomes would react if one of his kids chose to play soccer:

Speed: "So what if your kid was like, 'I want to be like Ronaldo.' What [are] you gonna say?"

The 28-year-old quarterback said that he would love if Sterling and Bronze play soccer like his wife Brittany. He then went on to talk about the benefits of becoming a professional soccer player:

"Hell yeah, I want soccer players. They got the best life, man. You see their lives. They're traveling around the world. Make a gazillion dollars."

Mahomes is clearly open to his children playing any sport, and athletics are definitely a passion of their family.