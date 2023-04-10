NFL analyst claims Odell Beckham Jr. got inside info about Lamar Jackson before signing

Odell Beckham Jr. has joined the Baltimore Ravens, one of the most controversial teams of this year's offseason.

Heading into the Easter weekend, many shrugged their shoulders about the Lamar Jackson situation in Baltimore. Some had already written him off as a member of the Ravens in 2023, while others held onto the hope that he would be wearing purple in 2023.

However, according to one NFL analyst, Beckham Jr. likely got secret information about Jackson's status heading into his own deal. Here's how Damien Woody put it on "Get Up":

"This is common sense, right? He got a big bag. But you don't walk into a situation if you're Odell if you don't have some type of inkling that you got some assurances at the quarterback position.

"Not only does he want to get paid this year, but he also wants to get set up to possibly get a long-term deal."

Will Odell Beckham Jr. earn 1000 yards in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr's contract details

Odell Beckham Jr. finally found a home after being on his own for the last 14 months, spending most of it recovering from his Super Bowl ACL tear.

However, while lucrative, the contract will be over before he knows it. His deal with the Baltimore Ravens only runs for the duration of the 2023 season, according to Spotrac.

Valued at $15 million, it towers over most one-year deals at the position. However, he could go from $15 million to zero if he doesn't impress in 2023. As it stands, he's getting a $1.165 million base salary and a $13.835 million signing bonus. There is also be an additional $3 million in incentives.

In 2024, Beckham will be 32 years old. Woody was talking about the receiver's hopes of getting a long-term deal. However, to simply get another deal in the same vein as 2023, one would assume that a 1000-yard season would be the minimum requirement.

Will the pass catcher entice the Ravens to make another similar or greater commitment in 2024?

