NFL news and notes: Chiefs, Mahomes receive good news; 17-game schedule may be on horizon

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury is reportedly not too serious and a 17-game schedule may be on the horizon.

All that and more on this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Mahomes likely to return this season

When Mahomes went down with a knee injury during the second quarter of the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos, the NFL world held its collective breath. But a new report suggests Mahomes' injury is not as serious as it was initially believed.

NFL Network's reporting the reigning NFL MVP had an MRI on Friday and it confirmed the diagnosis of a dislocated knee cap and that there is "no significant additional damage."

The Chiefs plan on him returning later this season.

Kansas City currently sits at 5-2 and first place in the AFC West. Three of their next four games are at home before a bye in Week 12.

Cooper practices for Cowboys

Amari Cooper suffered a thigh bruise during the Dallas Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, and had to exit last week's 24-22 loss to the New York Jets early in the game due to the lingering injury.

“From the time I had hurt it in the Green Bay game to the time I talked to you guys, it had taken a huge leap,” Cooper told reporters on Thursday. “So I thought it would continue to get a lot better each and every day - but it kind of plateaued and it only got a little bit better every day.”

Dallas desperately need Cooper to be healthy, especially with the team in the midst of a three-game skid after starting the season 3-0. It remains to be seen whether Cooper will suit to against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“You know it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be a dogfight for us,” Cooper said. “It’s a divisional game, and it’s always a dogfight.”

NFL Players' Association open to discussing 17-game regular season

In recent years, rumours of NFL owners wanting to expand the regular season to 18 games have surfaced and been major talking points.

It seems players have begun to warm up to the idea, with ESPN reporting the NFLPA is open to discussing a 17-game regular season as part of the next collective bargaining agreement. The report states the NFLPA is in favour of expanding the season as long as the players' share in revenue is increased by a "sufficient amount" in the new deal.

While a formal 17-game proposal has not been created, the report states details have been discussed regarding the new schedule, including bye weeks for teams before Thursday night games, moving the Super Bowl back to Presidents' Day weekend and players getting paid on a 52-week schedule as opposed to just during the season.

The current CBA expires in March 2021.

Two things that don't matter

Broncos' Fangio saying he's disappointed by offensive performance this season

You do not have to be a football expert to notice Denver's offense this season has been below par. The Broncos have scored more than 20 points just twice this season, and in Thursday's home loss to the Chiefs, they only managed six against a porous Kansas City defense.

"It was all levels of our passing game (that) were problems," coach Vic Fangio said. "Protection sometimes, receivers not getting open sometimes, [the Chiefs] using good coverages for us that maybe we weren't ready for; it's certainly a problem we have to get rectified moving forward. ... It's disappointing not to be ultimately competitive out there."

Last offseason, Denver general manager John Elway traded a 2019 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft to Baltimore for quarterback Joe Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP was coming off a season where he only played in nine games and has not looked like the signal-caller who lead the Ravens to a championship seven seasons ago.

Since Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos have seen five different quarterbacks start games for them and can't seem to find stability at the position. Not to mention the team opted to hire a defensive-minded coach in Fangio this past offseason, so it was not like things were going to improve on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Bears quarterback Trubisky practices, listed as questionable to face Saints

Mitch Trubisky has been sidelined after dislocating his shoulder and partially tearing his labrum on September 29 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chicago Bears released their injury report on Friday, and while Trubisky was a full participant in practice all week, he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

"That where we have him at," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "He's been doing good in practice and I like where he's at. We said earlier in the week that it was going to be a day-by-day thing and so far he's stacked good days together."

Chicago have played one game in Trubisky's absence: a 24-21 loss to Oakland Raiders in London. But having the former first-round pick might not make things any better for the Bears.

The 25-year-old has looked pedestrian at best in the four games he has appeared in, leaving Chicago to rely on a tenacious defense to stay in games.

Friday's tweet of the day

After Mahomes' scary injury, the quarterback took to Twitter early on Friday morning to voice support for his team and give an update on his situation.

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019