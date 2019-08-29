NFL news and notes: Cowboys willing to start without Elliott, Colts look to bring in Osweiler

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 29 Aug 2019, 03:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ezekiel Elliott

With one team seemingly prepared to lose a star player for at least part of the regular season, another team has no choice but to keep their distance from one of theirs.

Meanwhile, several other players appear to be extending their absence after succumbing to setbacks in their respective recoveries from injury.

Three things that matter

Jerry Jones takes clear stance on Ezekiel Elliott holdout

Dallas Cowboys fans may not be happy to hear their side are willing to play without their star rusher at the start of the season.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted at just that, telling 105.3 The Fan: "We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we're in the dog days of this season.

"We may very well play without a player that's not coming in on his contract. We'll play and we'll play well."

Elliott has one year left on his rookie contract as well as a fifth-year team option but has been holding out for a new deal all pre-season while he trains in Mexico, even after the Cowboys reportedly offered to make him the league's second-highest paid running back.

Advertisement

Brock Osweiler pays the Colts a visit

It has been four days since Andrew Luck announced his surprise retirement at the age of 29.

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to officially name Jacoby Brissett as their season-opening starter, and they have now reportedly ramped up their search for a solid back-up.

They still have Phillip Walker, who has never played a regular-season snap, and Chad Kelly, who is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Osweiler supported Ryan Tannehill for the Miami Dolphins last season, and Peyton Manning's former back-up certainly has the experience the Colts are looking for.

Jerick McKinnon has setback in knee rehab

San Francisco 49ers running back McKinnon tore his anterior cruciate ligament in September 2018 and was activated from the PUP list earlier this month, though Niners general manager John Lynch is concerned a recent "flare up" could keep him off the field.

"Just because he's kind of working through this, we're working it, I'm going to kind of leave it at that, but yesterday was not encouraging from that standpoint," Lynch said. "What that means, we're not sure yet, and we're working hard to find that out."

Two things that don't matter

Kareem Hunt barred from Browns facility during ban

Cleveland Browns running back Hunt will not be allowed back to the training facility until he has served an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Hunt cannot return until after the Browns play the Denver Broncos on November 3, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

However, Hunt's team-mate Antonio Callaway will be permitted to attend meetings and other team functions while serving a four-game match ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Jake Butt slated for second knee surgery

The Broncos tight end was optimistic about his comeback campaign in 2019 after he tore his ACL in practice last September, but it has been reported Butt is set to undergo a "minor procedure" as he continues to deal with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio already made it clear Butt will not train this week or play in Thursday's final exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"When he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again," Fangio told the team's official website. "It's just something we're going to have to deal with here. He won't play in this game and he may miss some time."

One video you have to see

It appears the cast of "Happy Gilmore" snuck into Green Bay's annual welcome back luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Happy, Chubbs & the Caddy are ready for the #Packers Welcome Back Luncheon!



Also that orderly guy seems very nice pic.twitter.com/ejVLyyvmis — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 28, 2019

Wednesday's tweet of the day

No, captain, thank you.

Dearest friends —



A heartfelt thank you. And a fond farewell.



— Andrew https://t.co/vReoCytpJw — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 28, 2019