NFL news and notes: Luck's injury somehow gets worse, Brady trash talks former team-mate

Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck's calf injury in March did not cause much alarm because the regular season was months away, but flash forward to August and he is at risk of missing the Indianapolis Colts' season opener.

The quarterback is suffering from an ankle issue, which has shelved him for the preseason and has held him out of full practices. Will he be ready when September 8 rolls around?

Meanwhile, Kenny Stills and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross are not seeing eye-to-eye with Ross' support of United States president Donald Trump and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used a rather gross analogy to describe how the contract situation with some of Dallas' star players are going.

Those stories and more in Wednesday's edition of NFL news and notes.

Two things that matter

Colts GM says Luck now has ankle issue

Chris Ballard said he was not ready to declare that quarterback Luck is ready for the regular-season opener after he revealed he now has an ankle issue. The Colts general manager said the calf injury Luck has been dealing is separate from the ankle problem, which he attributed to years of wear and tear.

"The issue right now is the side-to-side stuff," Ballard said, via ESPN. "Kind of rolling of the ankle. Anything back-and-forth, he's good. Standing there throwing, he's good. Moving in the pocket, those are the kind of things we have to get him better at."

Ballard said Luck does not have to be 100 per cent to play, but there is a chance that Luck will miss the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacoby Brissett has been taking first-team reps in practice and has experience starting for the Colts – he played the majority of the 2017 season when Luck was out with a shoulder injury.

'Generational talent' makes Kyler Murray worth Josh Rosen trade, says Cardinals GM

Arizona general manager Steve Keim received a lot of criticism for his decision to draft quarterback Kyler Murray number one overall in this year's draft just one year after the team drafted Josh Rosen at 10 overall.

However, Keim told The Ringer that Murray is a "generational talent" and that having him on the team is worth the struggles the Cardinals have undergone in the past couple of seasons.

"You have to make the tough decisions and avoid the outside noise – 'Why'd you give up on this guy? Why would you trade this guy?'" Keim said. "It's unprecedented. I took [Rosen] in the top 10. I just felt that [Murray] was a generational talent that I just couldn't pass up."

Should the Cardinals have another disastrous season, Keim's time with the team could be in jeopardy.

Two things that don't matter

Jerry Jones' weird analogy to describe the Cowboys' contract issues

The Cowboys owner used a strange and rather gruesome analogy to describe the team's contract situations with quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Amari Cooper.

"Picture you were a driver of a car and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off, but you didn't understand your anatomy," Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. "You look down, you're spurting blood, you open the door, and run to the woods, and either die bleeding to death or shock. The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That's because he's been there a lot and done that. So I'm squeezing and waiting for help."

Essentially, Jones is minding the Cowboys' salary cap and does not want to have to release anyone due to massive contracts paid to other players, but the bottom line is all three of his offensive stars still do not have new deals. Neither the salary cap, nor Dallas' situation, is new.

Stills says he'll 'agree to disagree' with Dolphins owner Ross

The Miami receiver talked to Ross on the phone after he publicly called out Ross for holding a fundraiser for Trump's re-election campaign. Stills, a known social activist, said Ross' support of Trump contradicts the mission statement of his nonprofit, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE).

Apparently, the conversation did not leave the two seeing eye-to-eye, with Stills telling reporters (via The Palm Beach Post): "We agreed to disagree and that was it. There's not much to argue about. He has his feelings about it and he stands firm in that, and I respect that. But I disagree and I told him there's no hard feelings. There's no beef and let's win some games this year."

Stills said he still plans to kneel during the national anthem this season, but his willingness to play under an owner whom he has different political beliefs from reflects his loyalty to the team and should not affect them in the long run.

One video you have to see

Tom Brady is not taking any smack talk from Mike Vrabel – a former New England Patriots team-mate. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans had a joint practice on Wednesday, which led to the Patriots quarterback getting a little saucy with the Titans head coach.

Must be football season pic.twitter.com/wF0MUpfPf4 — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) August 14, 2019

Wednesday tweet of the day

Just in case you forgot what a giant man running back Derrick Henry is, here is photographic evidence. Henry towers over former Alabama team-mate Damien Harris.

Derrick Henry is an enormous human. Here he is next to former Bama teammate Damien Harris (5-10, 216). pic.twitter.com/Sc6cHKz3u6 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 14, 2019