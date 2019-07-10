×
NFL to cover Kendrick Norton's medical costs after arm amputation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Jul 2019, 02:32 IST
dolphins-miami-helmet-04182018-usnews-getty-ftr

The NFL has stepped in to help out Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton, who has had his arm amputated.

Less than a week after Norton was in a horrifying car wreck that eventually led to the amputation of his left arm, the league said it would pay for his medical bills, agent Malki Kawa said via ESPN.com.

Norton, 22, has received support from around the league and from his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, since the incident.

A GoFundMe account started after the accident to help Norton with medical costs had raised more than $6,000 by Tuesday.

According to an update on the page, Norton has already had three surgeries since the accident on July 3, with two more surgeries scheduled before he can be fit with a prosthetic arm.

Norton posted a photo of him giving the thumbs up in an Instagram story Monday, thanking everyone who has reached out to him.

"I'm good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I'm good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory," Norton posted.

Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, but was signed by the Dolphins in December.

He was expected to compete for a roster spot before the truck he was driving crashed into a concrete barrier in the Miami area last week. 

Another driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

Dolphins' Kendrick Norton has arm amputated
