Nick Bosa goes second to 49ers in NFL Draft

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    26 Apr 2019, 06:04 IST
NickBosa-Cropped
Nick Bosa during the NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers picked Nick Bosa second overall in the NFL Draft, pouncing to bolster their defense after the Arizona Cardinals passed on arguably the best player in the class.

Ohio State defensive end Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams went into the draft regarded as the top two prospects. Yet the Cardinals, rivals to the 49ers in the NFC West, decided to take neither and select quarterback Kyler Murray.

That provided the Niners with a difficult but enjoyable choice to make, and they settled on the draft's premier edge rusher in Bosa.

Younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey, Bosa missed the majority of his final season with Ohio State as he elected to focus on the draft early after suffering a core muscle injury.

However, he still had 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 29 games for the Buckeyes and should turn a 49ers pass rush that has consistently been a weakness of the team into a strength. 

San Francisco recorded 37 sacks in 2018, though seven of those came in the same game. The 49ers will hope that Bosa and Dee Ford, who they traded a 2020 second-round pick for last month, will increase that number in 2019.

