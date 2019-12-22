Patriots edge Bills to win 11th straight AFC East title

The New England Patriots clinched an 11th straight AFC East title with a thrilling 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

A late touchdown from Rex Burkhead at Gillette Stadium saw the Patriots secure the division title once more and improve to 12-3.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went 26 of 33 for 271 yards and a touchdown in the entertaining win over the Bills (10-5).

Josh Allen (13 of 26 for 208 yards) had thrown touchdown passes to Dion Dawkins and John Brown to put the Bills in position for victory.

They led 17-13 heading into the fourth quarter before a Nick Folk field goal and a seven-play, 59-yard drive finished with Burkhead rushing over and Brady finding Julian Edelman for a two-point conversion.

Buffalo had a late chance but were unable to make the most of it as they fell short of an upset win.

Sony Michel rushed for 96 yards for the Patriots, while the Bills' Cole Beasley had 108 receiving yards on seven receptions.