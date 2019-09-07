Raiders 'have no choice but to move on' from Antonio Brown, Derek Carr tells his brother

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was at the team's facility early on Saturday "trying to wrap his brain around" the Antonio Brown situation that resulted in Oakland cutting the star receiver, his brother and former NFL quarterback, David Carr, told NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'.

Brown asked to be released in an Instagram post containing a photo of large text that read: "You are gonna p*** a lot of people off when you start doing what's best for you."

Just a few hours later, the Raiders announced they are moving on from the wideout before his first season in Oakland has even started.

"They've given him chance after chance after chance, and at this point ... and this is from [my brother] Derek, they have no choice but to move on and prepare for the [Denver] Broncos as if he's not going to be on the team," David Carr said after Brown requested to be released.

David added: "There's a relief, honestly, that he might not be there [for Monday's game]." He also claimed practices have been "smoother" without the receiver.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

According to ESPN, the Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 on Friday for conduct detrimental to the team - following a reported row with GM Mike Mayock - and voided his guaranteed money.

Brown told ESPN that the Raiders took away more than $29million in guaranteed money from his contract, stating there's "no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week."

He had also been fined nearly $54,000 earlier in the week for missing practice time and a walk-through, also considered to be conduct detrimental to the team.

Brown posted his displeasure with his first fine on Instagram while taking a shot at the Raiders. Shortly after, multiple reports indicated Oakland was considering suspending the wideout.

After 24 hours of speculation and uncertainty about his status with the Raiders, Brown apologised to the team on Friday and head coach Jon Gruden said the plan was for Brown to play in Week 1 against the Broncos.

However, that optimism soon vanished and Brown is now without a team.