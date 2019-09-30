Saints hand Cowboys their first loss in nail-biting upset

The Dallas Cowboys lost for the first time this NFL season as the New Orleans Saints triumphed 12-10.

It was probably a little too close for the Saints (3-1), who completed the upset over the Cowboys despite not scoring a touchdown.

Sunday's win is the second with Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater starting under center and it seems New Orleans are holding on with star Drew Brees sidelined.

"It all feels normal now," Bridgewater said after the game.

The Cowboys fell to 3-1 after quarterback Dak Prescott could not complete the comeback in the final seconds.

Here are three takeaways from the Saints' nail-biting victory over Cowboys.

How well can Bridgewater play at home?

The back-up-turned-starter has some big shoes to fill as Brees recovers from thumb surgery. Bridgewater impressed in his starting debut with the Saints last week on the road. In the 33-27 win in Seattle, New Orleans adjusted their offensive approach to help combat the Seahawks' huge home-field advantage.

Bridgewater was excited to return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and eager to get back to his own cadence. However, that was not so easy against Dallas' defense. He was unable to make it into the end zone but was still able to set up the team's four scoring drives.

The Cowboys controlled much of the first quarter after picking off Bridgewater on his opening drive. Bridgewater recovered well and led scoring drives three of the next four times the offense took the field.

He finished 23-of-30 passing for 193 yards and one interception but he was sacked five times.

Saints' defense have struggled against the pass, but not this time

There are just a few teams that have allowed more yards passing per game than the 301.7 given up by the Saints heading into Sunday's game.

New Orleans' pass defense seemed to be one of the biggest mismatches against Dallas, who had not scored less than 31 points in their first three wins. The Cowboys had a pretty balanced offense in all of those wins as Prescott passed for a whopping 405 yards in the first week of the season and then followed it up with more balanced attacks in 269-yard and 246-yard performances.

However, against Dallas, New Orleans were able to contain Prescott for the most part – especially when it counted.

Prescott finished 22-of-33 passing for 223 yards and one interception, which came on the final Hail Mary play.

A positive for the Cowboys? Robert Quinn

Defensive end Robert Quinn finished Week 3 with a sack and a career-high seven quarterback pressures against his former team the Miami Dolphins. He again came up big when the Cowboys travelled to New Orleans to face the Saints.

He had two sacks, including a big stop on a crucial third down near the midway point of the fourth quarter where Bridgewater and company were approaching Cowboys territory.

He has even become one of the team's biggest cheerleaders.

Quinn gleefully celebrated Jaylon Smith's sack that pushed New Orleans well out of field-goal range under the two-minute mark.