Traded Rosen has still not heard from Cardinals GM Keim

Josh Rosen revealed he has still not heard anything from Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim since the NFL draft and his subsequent trade.

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback is waiting for some closure, having not had contact from Keim since before Arizona selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in last month's draft.

Rosen said it was Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury who broke the news about selecting Murray one year after he was picked as an apparent franchise QB at number 10 overall.

He was moved to the Dolphins a day later in exchange for the 62nd pick and a 2020 selection.

"The only thing that really did kind of frustrate me through this whole process was like I still haven't heard from my old GM," Rosen said on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I hadn't talked to him for months before. Still haven't talked to him after. That was kind of frustrating, but for the most part, I'm just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and playing football.

"My agent gave me a call about five minutes before saying, 'Don't be surprised if this might happen'.

"I was like, 'Alright, it is what it is, we'll see how the cards end up falling. But you know I'm going to compete wherever I am'."

He added: "So Kliff gave me an actual call a minute before it happened saying that we're going to draft Kyler. I mean, I have the most respect for Kliff. I don't slight anyone for making business decisions they think are best for them and their family, but I appreciated how he acted like a man and was very respectful.

"He was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck. And I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said, 'Good luck, I'm wishing you the best'.

"But that's kind of all you can really ask for in this game. People make decisions for whatever reason. But as long as they are men about it and they respect someone's career, then I can appreciate that.

"Literally [Kingsbury is] like, 'Hey, so we're about to draft Kyler. I don't really know what happens now.

"And I responded, 'I don't really know what happens either'. But regardless, at least he gave me the courtesy of giving me the call. I love everyone in that building, with the exception of maybe one or two guys there.

"I had an awesome time. I'm bummed to move on, but I'm excited. And it's been an interesting ride, but I think it just makes the story a little bit better."