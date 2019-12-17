×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Vikings 'to see how the week goes' with Dalvin Cook

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Dec 2019, 03:18 IST
Cook_cropped
Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer offered a positive update over Dalvin Cook's health on Monday, though admitted it is "too early" to say whether the running back will play against the Green Bay Packers.

Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Vikings' 39-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a result that improves the team's record to 10-4.

In his absence, Mike Boone ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Zimmer also used Ameer Abdullah as part of a revamped rushing attack in the absence of their starter.

Next up is a crucial battle against NFC North rivals Green Bay in Week 16, with Minnesota just one game back of their opponents in the standings heading into the televised Monday match-up.

Asked during a press conference if Cook could play through the injury if needs be, Zimmer replied: "Yeah. It feels good today.

"It's too early, but the extra day helps. We'll just have to see how the week goes."

A second-round pick by Minnesota in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

His absence would be a blow for the Vikings, though Zimmer is confident the team have enough strength in depth at the position.

Advertisement

"I thought Boone did a nice job, he ran hard," he said. "When Dalvin was in there, it was a little tougher sledding because some of their guys out-ran some of our guys to get to some of the plays. But, overall, I thought it was good.

"I like these guys. They can do a lot of different things, and that helps. That helps in the passing game and they are good runners."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us