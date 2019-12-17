Vikings 'to see how the week goes' with Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer offered a positive update over Dalvin Cook's health on Monday, though admitted it is "too early" to say whether the running back will play against the Green Bay Packers.

Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Vikings' 39-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a result that improves the team's record to 10-4.

In his absence, Mike Boone ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Zimmer also used Ameer Abdullah as part of a revamped rushing attack in the absence of their starter.

Next up is a crucial battle against NFC North rivals Green Bay in Week 16, with Minnesota just one game back of their opponents in the standings heading into the televised Monday match-up.

Asked during a press conference if Cook could play through the injury if needs be, Zimmer replied: "Yeah. It feels good today.

"It's too early, but the extra day helps. We'll just have to see how the week goes."

A second-round pick by Minnesota in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

His absence would be a blow for the Vikings, though Zimmer is confident the team have enough strength in depth at the position.

"I thought Boone did a nice job, he ran hard," he said. "When Dalvin was in there, it was a little tougher sledding because some of their guys out-ran some of our guys to get to some of the plays. But, overall, I thought it was good.

"I like these guys. They can do a lot of different things, and that helps. That helps in the passing game and they are good runners."