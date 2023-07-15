WATCH: Aaron Rodgers goes viral for signing pregnant woman’s belly at Lake Tahoe golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers has signed hundreds of jerseys and footballs throughout his career but the quarterback signed something pretty interesting this week.

The four-time NFL MVP is in Lake Tahoe for a celebrity golf tournament and took some time to sign a woman's pregnant belly.

Rodgers went in with his marker and gave his autograph on the belly much to the delight of the woman. He gave the woman a high-five afterwards as he headed to the next hole on the course.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quarterback had already signed some autographs for fans early on at the event.

It has been quite the offseason for Aaron Rodgers as he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. The 39-year-old is in search of his second Lombardi Trophy as his last one was way back in the 2010 season.

Ironically, the Jets' last playoff appearance was in the 2010 season, losing in the AFC Championship game.

Rodgers will have some familiar faces joining him in New York with wide receiver Allen Lazard and safety Adrian Amos, his teammates with the Packers.

Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for Green Bay. As a team, the Jets had 3,725 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions between four starting quarterbacks in 2022.

One of those quarterbacks was Zach Wilson, who will be Rodgers' backup this season.

Hard Knocks 2023: Aaron Rodgers' Jets front and center

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Jets were selected to be on the HBO series 'Hard Knocks' as the 10-time Pro Bowler's arrival to New York will be a focal point.

Rodgers was asked about the team being on Hard Knocks in 2023. He seemed keen on meeting Liev Schreiber, the voice of the series.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



He does want to meet Liev Schreiber, the narrator of Hard Knocks, whom he calls “the voice of God.”



( @KPIXtv) Aaron Rodgers says he gets why the #Jets are being forced to do Hard Knocks, and they’ll deal with it. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much.He does want to meet Liev Schreiber, the narrator of Hard Knocks, whom he calls “the voice of God.”

No team that has been on the series has made it to the Super Bowl the season they appeared on it. Rodgers and the Jets will look to end that trend as they look to make it to Allegiant Stadium next February.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault