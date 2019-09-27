Wentz's Eagles upstage Rodgers and Packers

Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles came away with a 34-27 win over Green Bay Packers thanks to a big defensive play in the closing seconds.

Philadelphia picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the red zone to halt the star veteran's chance at a comeback in prime-time NFL action on Thursday.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles are now at .500 with a 2-2 record, while Rodgers' first interception of the season dropped the Packers to 3-1.

The ending, however, was overshadowed by a scary injury to Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was taken off the field on a stretcher with just over a minute remaining.

After the game, the Eagles issued a statement saying that Maddox had movement in all his extremities and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Here are three takeaways from the Eagles' road win over the Packers.

Eagles made the most of their targets

It was the talk of the week and it was paired with a viral video that showed a local Philadelphia hero and a truly priceless recollection of the Eagles' trouble holding on to the ball.

Philadelphia had dropped 11 passes leading up to their trip to Green Bay. It is the most in the NFL and four of those dropped passes came in the fourth quarter with the team trailing by a single touchdown. The Eagles needed to hold on to the ball if they wanted to win and escape ridicule. They did that well Thursday.

There were only a handful of dropped passes, by our count two, and that was with seemingly good coverage downfield. Hopefully, the slippery hands, and jokes that come with it, have been put to rest.

Packers' Davante Adams shines

Davante Adams was rightfully frustrated after having just four catches in Week 3. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver was the second-most targeted wideout last year with only the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones getting more looks. So, when the Packers star had the low number, Rodgers made sure to heavily target Adams in the quick turnaround.

In the first half alone, Adams tallied eight catches for 158 yards, showing a glimpse of the star wideout he was last season. His first-half yardage was the most by a Packers receiver in a first half since 1998.

Adams finished with 10 catches for 180 yards after missing the last five minutes of the game with a potential toe injury. Considering the last offensive drive ended with that interception, he was sorely missed.

Both Rodgers and Wentz silenced critics

The oft-injured Wentz and the seemingly hot-and-cold Rodgers were said to be facing their demise. Wentz was leading a 1-2 Eagles team into Thursday night and Rodgers has been overshadowed by a younger generation of QBs with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and rookie Kyler Murray.

However, both signal-callers showed that they are not going anywhere, barring injury, in an offense-heavy contest. Despite miscues on both sides – a botched red-zone attempt where the Packers elected to throw the ball on the one-yard line for all four downs followed by a three-and-out from the Eagles – Wentz and Rodgers showed they are still more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard.

While the Packers offense needed to find their footing, Rodgers was still very close – on multiple occasions – to completing the comeback. He finished 34-of-53 passing for 422 yards, two touchdowns and the lone pick.

Wentz's 16-of-27 night for 160 yards and three touchdowns helped lead the Eagles to victory after back-to-back losses.