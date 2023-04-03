Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour April 4: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

The very first Spotlight Hour event of the month of April in Pokemon GO is scheduled to be held this week, with trainers preparing to encounter Exeggcute this time around. The other Spotlight Hour encounters in April are expected to involve Shellder, Trapinch, and Tangela. Recurring events such as Spotlight Hours are excellent opportunities for players in Pokemon GO to come across Pokemon that usually have low spawn rates.

During these events, the Pokemon featured in the limelight will appear in the wild around the player avatar with an increased spawn rate. This article jots down all of the available information regarding this week's Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO that features Exeggcute.

Exeggcute to be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on April 4: Event bonuses and how to prepare

This week's Spotlight Hour event will showcase Exeggcute in the limelight, with the Egg Pokemon featuring an increased spawn frequency throughout the event. It is slated to be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time.

Introduced back in Generation I, Exeggcute is a dual-type Pokemon with a Grass and Psychic-type combination. As explained by Bulbapedia, it's essentially a group of six light pink "eggs" or plant seeds with various facial expressions. Pidgeotto and Crabrawler are known to be the Egg Pokemon's natural predators in the wild.

In Pokemon GO, players can evolve Exeggcute into Exeggutor with the help of 50 Exeggcute Candy. Given that Exeggcute will have an increased spawn rate during the upcoming event, players will soon have the perfect opportunity to gather the required amount of candy. Its evolved form is a strong option to have in one's battle party, and players won't want to miss out on the upcoming Spotlight Hour event.

Trainers are advised to evolve this Pokemon with the best stats and IV to get their hands on a formidable Exeggutor. Furthermore, lucky players can potentially come across shiny variants of Exeggcute in the April 4 Spotlight Hour event. This will also allow them a chance to evolve it into Shiny Exeggutor.

In preparation for the event, trainers should ensure that they have a surplus of PokeBalls and enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box so that they don't run out of either during the Spotlight Hour event. As such, the event bonus that they will be able to enjoy is 2x Catch Candy.

To further improve their returns from participating in this event, trainers can make use of certain in-game items such as Lucky Eggs to increase their XP gain over a short duration of time, Star Pieces to increase the amount of Stardust earned over a period of time, and Incense to increase the number of wild Pokemon spawns over a set amount of time.

