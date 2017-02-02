Centurion Crouch certain he still has a lot more to offer

by Reuters News 02 Feb 2017, 19:56 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Everton - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 1/2/17 Stoke City's Peter Crouch celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

REUTERS - Stoke City striker Peter Crouch dismissed talks of retirement and said there is still a lot more to come after he scored his 100th Premier League goal during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

The 36-year-old brought up his century of goals almost 15 years on from opening his account for Aston Villa against Newcastle Untied in April 2002 with a simple finish early in the first half at the bet365 Stadium.

"I'm really pleased. I wasn't on 99 for that long so it was nice to get it out of the way. It was a proud moment for myself, I look along that list of players and I'm very proud and privileged to be among them," Crouch told British media.

The much-travelled striker became the 26th player to have scored 100 goals in England's top flight.

"I still feel good, fit and like I can have an impact at this level," said Crouch, who signed a new contract last month.

"Hopefully I'll continue to keep scoring goals. I've signed a new deal recently, so the manager (Mark Hughes) feels that I can continue to play.

"I know I can play at this level for a number of years yet. I've never relied on pace, I know the manager played until he was about 40, and I believe I can do the same."

Stoke, who are ninth in the table, travel to face eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)