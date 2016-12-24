West Brom keeper Ben Foster signs new deal

Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 14/12/16 West Brom's Ben Foster celebrates their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion's former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new 2-1/2 year deal through to 2019, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Foster, who recently made his 150th league appearance for Albion, has been ever-present this season, helping Tony Pulis' side to eighth place in the table.

"We're delighted we've extended Ben's contract," Pulis said on the club website (www.wba.co.uk). "His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to."

Former Manchester United keeper Foster joined Albion on loan from Birmingham City in 2011 before making the move permanent 12 months later. He has made 161 appearances in all competitions, with 41 clean sheets.

West Brom visit Arsenal on Boxing Day.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Martyn Herman)