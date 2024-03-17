Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 17 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The upcoming clash between the Denver Nuggets (47-20, first in Western Conference) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-29, eighth in Western Conference) anticipates an exhilarating showdown.

The Nuggets, currently riding a five-game winning streak, solidified their momentum with a commanding 117-106 victory on the road against the Spurs. Meanwhile, the Mavericks seek redemption following a narrow 126-119 defeat on the road against the OKC Thunder, halting their string of victories.

As both teams eye potential playoff berths, this matchup holds the promise of a compelling preview of postseason intensity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks injuries

Denver Nuggets injury report for March 17

The Nuggets only have one player on their injury report: SF Vlatko Cancar (left knee) is out. All other players are listed as available until further update is provided.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar out left knee surgery

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 17

PG Luka Doncic (hamstring) and SG Dante Exum (right plantar fascia sprain) are questionable. At the same time, SG Josh Green (ankle) and G Brandon Williams (wrist) are out.

Player Status Injury Brandon Williams out wrist Josh Green out ankle Dante Exum questionable right plantar fascia sprain Luka Doncic questionable left hamstring soreness

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for March 17

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for March 17

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Julian Strawther SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Hunter Tyson PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordon

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for March 17

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Dante Exum * Jaden Hardy SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Derrick Jones Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively Dwight Powell

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Denver Nuggets, commanding the summit of the Western Conference with an imposing 47-20 record, assert their claim as arguably the NBA's premier team at present.

Denver's offensive dominance is evident, boasting an average of 114.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.6% from the field.

In addition to their competency from the field, the Nuggets demonstrate the ability to shoot from beyond the arc, boasting 36.9% accuracy rate on 3-point attempts.

Nevertheless, their performance from the free-throw line presents a less-than-ideal scenario, with a team-wide shooting average of just 76.0%.

Despite this setback, the Nuggets leverage their considerable size advantage. It's a pivotal factor enabling their adeptness in crashing the boards and maintaining an impressive average of 44.6 total rebounds per game, spearheaded by their forwards and center Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Defensively, Denver has been assertive, effectively constraining opponents to an average of 110.3 points per game, which positions them seventh in the NBA. This defensive dominance is reinforced by their eighth-ranked field goal defense, limiting adversaries to a 46.5% shooting efficiency.

Furthermore, their proficiency extends to 3-point defense, securing a commendable 12th rank by holding opponents to a 36.2% success rate from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are striving to elevate themselves beyond the play-in tournament threshold. Undoubtedly, their offensive prowess is a defining characteristic, typified by their impressive sixth-ranked scoring average of 119.0 points per game.

Demonstrating efficiency in their scoring, they maintain an impressive 12th rank in field goal percentage, boasting a 48.3% success rate, alongside a respectable 37.1% accuracy from 3-point territory.

Mavericks' defensive performance against field goals and 3-pointers hovers at a moderate level, with adversaries shooting at 48.1% and 36.9%, respectively.