Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 23, 2023

The Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets is featured by the NBA on December 23 as part of a 13-game slate. This is the first time that these teams face each other in the 2023-24 season. The Nets have won their last encounter and last season's series, 2-1.

The Detroit Pistons' woes continue as they are now on a 25-game losing streak and NBA history is nearing them. They hope to stop the excessive bleeding as the last time they won a game was against the Chicago Bulls back on October 28.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with their record at 13-15. This team is in a huge slump and has lost their last five matches.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game will take place on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. YES Network and BSDET Extra have the game up on television starting at 7:30 p.m. and both feeds are available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Pistons (+350) vs Nets (-450)

Spread: Pistons +9.5 (-110) vs -9.5 Nets (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u233.0) vs Nets (o223.0)

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

Ben Simmons will not be playing for the Brooklyn Nets and his hip injury is expected to heal by early January. At the same time, Lonnie Walker IV will need a few more weeks to heal his hamstring.

For the Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes is marked as 'probable' to play as he will be a game-time decision trying to get better from an illness. Jalen Duren is still out and is expected to return by early January. Monte Morris has not played for the Pistons since signing with them and is expected to be back in late January.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

The Detroit Pistons have been going with Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham as their backcourt tandem while Marvin Bagley III has been filling in for the injured Jalen Duren. Isaiah Stewart and Bojan Bogdanovic occupy the forward positions.

On the other side of the fence, the Brooklyn Nets have Cam Thomas paired with Spencer Dinwiddie at the backcourt while Nic Claxton is their regular starting center. Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges round up the starting five.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges is the team's most reliable scorer but his regress in production recently has hurt them to the extent that the losing streak has begun to swell. It is risky to pick him going over the 21.5 points NBA prop.

Cade Cunningham has been giving it all and the 2021 first overall pick has been going over the 23.5 points NBA prop given to him. He should go up again as the Pistons try to avoid entering the history books on the bad side.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The Detroit Pistons probably have a good chance of winning this game but the home-court advantage does not favor them.

The Brooklyn Nets are still the safe bet to pick but the spread of 9.5 points should not be covered as the Pistons will try to claw their way out of the losing streak. The total for the last three matchups between both teams has been going over and this game should be the same.