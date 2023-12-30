Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 30, 2023

The New York Knicks (17-14) will visit the Indiana Pacers (16-14) on Saturday, Dec. 30. New York will be facing a Pacers team that has been impressive throughout the first few months of the season, with their pace, defense and commitment generating quality shooting opportunities.

In facing Tyrese Haliburton, the Knicks will need to commit to the defensive side of the court and look to lock down the perimeter. Tom Thibodeau favors a robust defensive approach to the game, and this has been fueling the Knicks' steady success and growth over the past few seasons.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: New York Knicks (17-14) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-14)

Date and Time: Dec. 30, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Preview

Though the New York Knicks are yet to release their injury report, we know that Mitchell Robinson is out for the season, Jericho Sims is dealing with an ankle injury, Jalen Brunson is questionable due to his ankle and Evan Fournier has been dealing with illness.

The Indiana Pacers will be without Bruce Brown, but besides him, they should have a fully healthy roster heading into the contest. As such, they will likely look to feature a two-man game between Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner as they exploit the lack of size in the middle of the Knicks' defense.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups

The New York Knicks starting lineup could look like this: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The team will have a good defense and offense within their starting lineup, the question is whether they can sustain that level of production once the bench unit begins checking into the game.

The Indiana Pacers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and Myles Turner.

They have a young and hungry roster that can play a breakneck pace of basketball and likes to get threes up early and often. Turner's presence around the glass will also prove to be an issue.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Myles Turner is -105 to score under 17.5 points against the New York Knicks. He could face some tough defense against Isaiah Hartenstein. However, if he's on the court against the Knicks' second unit, scoring should be easy due to Mitchell Robinson's absence in the rotation.

Julius Randle is once again having an All-Star-level season. The veteran forward enters the game against the Indiana Pacers as a -106 to score under 26.5 points.

As the Knicks featured offensive talent, averaging 23.5 points per game, he could have a big night if he can find consistent gaps in the Pacers' defense, especially in transition.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are favored to win their game against the New York Knicks. They have home court advantage and have a healthier roster. They're -3.5 on the spread and -164 on the money line.

However, the Knicks have been playing some stellar basketball in recent weeks and are relying on their perimeter and wing defense to make up for their lack of size off the bench.

Indiana will need to remain consistent with their offensive approach if they want to secure a win. Although, the Knicks could potentially sneak a victory in this game due to their experience and grit.