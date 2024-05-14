Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Timberwolves star’s status for Game 5 explored (May 14)

Karl-Anthony Towns is not on the Minnesota Timberwolves injury report and is expected to play Tuesday night in Game 5 of their second-round series. This is of course barring any unforeseen last-minute injury concerns.

Minnesota reached the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs after sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round. The Timberwolves got off to a hot start, stunning the Denver Nuggets in the opening two games in Denver. However, that happiness proved to be short-lived, as Denver responded with two wins on the road as well. The Western Conference second-round series is currently tied 2-2.

The only injury concern for Minnesota is Jaylen Clark who continues to be out with an Achilles injury.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns was out for 18 games on the trot between March 7 and April 10. The big man suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 4. He underwent surgery on March 12, before making a comeback in the starting lineup for the final two games of the regular season.

Towns has stayed healthy ever since and has featured in all the succeeding games for the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs. Denver Nuggets in 2024 Playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns has featured in all the four games of the second-series against the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in those games. While those are good numbers, he needs to be better, as he's capable of scoring more.

His best performance came in Game 2, where he scored 27 points in a 106-80 win. He, however, struggled mightily in Game 4 at home, as he went 5-of-18 shooting for just 13 points. If the Minnesota Timberwolves are to upset the defending champions, they need more production from Towns.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5?

Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Ball Arena. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Both teams haven’t won a home game so far in the series. The Nuggets are 4.0-point favorite on Tuesday.