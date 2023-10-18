Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Oct. 18)

At the age of 35, Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the world. However, Curry suffered a couple of scary injuries last season, so the Golden State Warriors are going to be cautious with him even in the preseason. Will Curry be playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

As reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Sunday, the Warriors rested the two-time NBA MVP in the team's third game of the preseason. It was also against the Kings as part of a home-and-home series between the California-based franchises.

With Curry getting five days of rest since his last preseason game, fans should expect the best shooter ever to play on Wednesday. He played 13 and 21 minutes, respectively, in Golden State's first two preseason games, which were both against the LA Lakers.

In addition to Steph Curry, Chris Paul was also ruled out on Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Paul, who is the Golden State Warriors' latest acquisition, will likely play on Wednesday night with Curry.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, who played in the first three preseason games, are candidates to get rested with around one week left before the start of the campaign.

As for the Warriors' injury report, there are currently three players out for the Kings game on Wednesday. Draymond Green is still recovering from a sprained ankle, but was recently cleared to participate in workouts. Green will be re-evaluated this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rodney McGruder has been ruled out against the Kings due to a concussion. He recently passed the league's concussion protocol, but the Warriors are being extra careful. Cory Joseph is considered questionable due to a minor back injury.

Steph Curry can't stop raving about Chris Paul

Chris Paul and Steph Curry during Golden State Warriors practice. (Photo: NBA.com)

Steph Curry expressed his excitement about playing with Chris Paul ever since the Golden State Warriors acquired him this summer. Curry cannot stop praising his new teammate and had more to say about him in an appearance on the "Dubs Talk" podcast.

"He's such a high-IQ guy and understands the game so well," Curry said. "The name itself and our history, it adds a little flare and a little bit of juice to the narrative. But every year, you're trying to figure out how the pieces fit, what rotations look like, what people are going to be asked to do to help us win. So that's nothing new in terms of a training camp process and us coming together."

