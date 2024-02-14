LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz will collide for the final time this season, as the two franchises meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 14. The series is tied at one game apiece, so whoever wins will win the season series as well. Both teams are fighting for the final two play-in spots so this is a crucial game.

The Lakers have won five of their last six games and two in a row and have moved to 29-26 and ninth in the West. On the other hand, the Jazz have won only four of their last 12 games and are currently outside the play-in spots. Utah has a 26-28 record and is 11th in the West. They trail the Golden State Warriors by one and a half games and the Lakers by two and a half games.

LA Lakers vs. Utah Utah Jazz injury reports

LA Lakers injury report for February 14

The Lakers have yet to release their injury report for Wednesday's game vs the Utah Jazz. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are expected to be part of it, as they continue to deal with injuries to their Achilles and ankle, respectively. Still, they should both be good to go.

However, they are expected to be short-handed once again, as Max Christie (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) continue to be out.

Utah Jazz injury report for February 14

The Utah Jazz will have a full roster available, as they will try to get back on track and snap a two-game losing skid. Only their three two-way players will be out, as they are all assigned to the Jazz's G-League team.

LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for February 14

PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Jalen Hood-Scifino SF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Cam Reddish PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart for February 14

PG Keyonte George Talen Horton-tucker Khris Dunn SG Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson SF Lauri Markkanen Otto Porter Jr. PF John Collins Taylor Hendricks C Walker Kessler Omer Yurtseven

LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz key matchups

The game between the Lakers and Utah Jazz is crucial for both franchises, as the winner of the game will win the season series and will have the tiebreaker.

This game will see a lot of key matchups, starting with the one between LeBron James and John Collins. James has averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, while Collins has averages of 14.3 points and 8.1 assists.

Another matchup to focus on is the one between Collin Sexton (averages of 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists) and Austin Reaves (averages of 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists).

The Jazz will also do their best to contain Lakers' megastar Anthony Davis, who has appeared in 51 games and has averages of 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

