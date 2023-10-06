Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 NBA Preseason October 7: Date, time, where to watch, and live stream details

The NBA preseason officially began this week in Abu Dhabi as the Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. These teams will square off again on October 7th before flying back home to the states.

For those that missed the first matchup between these teams, the second game will also be aired on telvision. Tip off is scheduled for 12:00 pm Eastern Time and will be aired on NBA TV.

When these teams faced off on Thursday, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves who came away with a 111-99 victory. Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge for his squad, finishing with 20 points and four rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they didn't get much production outside of Luka Doncic. The All-Star guard was the only starter to break double digits, posting 25 points to go along with five rebounds. Kyrie Irving played 13 minutes in the loss and scored just two points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field.

What are the projected starting lineups for Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

Seeing that these teams just played two days ago, there likley won't be much changes in the lineup for the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves. One name to watch will be All-Star guard Anthony Edwards. He missed the first game due to an ankle injury, but there hasn't been anything regarding his status for Saturday's matchup.

If Edwards sits again, the Timberwolves will likely stick with their lineup of Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

For the Dallas Mavericks, they rolled out of starting five of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grant Williams and Dereck Lively. There isn't much tweaking to be done, but Jason Kidd could consider a switch at the forward position.

In the first game, Kidd decided to start both the Mavericks' first-round picks from the 2023 draft. If he wanted to switch things up, he could give the nod to Josh Green in game two. Green played 18 minutes off the bench on Thursday and finished with six points, three rebounds and three assists.

Green has been a promising young prospect for Dallas in recent years, and has the potenital to be a starter this season. His perimeter defense will be needed in the lineup alongside the pair of star guards. Green played in 60 games last season and averaged 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.